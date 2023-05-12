Batch TX

Innovating with Batch TX for Savings, Efficiency, and Convenience in Every Transaction.

Try Blocto Batch TX

HOW

Innovating with Batch TX for Savings, Efficiency, and Convenience in Every Transaction.

Save time

Batch TX is the shortcut to time-efficient and convenient transactions.

Dive into our exclusive collection – four unique NFTs ready to be minted on OpenSea.

Typically, minting NFTs means navigating through many pages and buttons.

No more hopping between pages. One-Click Mint for 4 NFTs
– all for free, no gas fees required!

Keep up to date with our new feature launches!

Don't worry, we hate spam too.

Who is Blocto?

The Smart Contract Wallet For Everyone. Enabled by Account Abstraction.

Enhanced gas
management

Get ready to experience a hassle-free paymaster experience! Effortlessly manage gas fees using ERC20 or our versatile gas-fee solution, Blocto Points, with the convenience of a credit card or, even better, without spending a single penny!

Web3 in under
30 seconds

Onboard with just a few taps! Sign up with your email, easily log in with your social account, and say goodbye to complicated processes and the risk of misplacing your private keys.

Take Web3
on the go

With our intuitive mobile app, you can buy, sell, and trade digital assets right from your smartphone—no laptops, tablets, or browser extensions needed.

Keep up to date with our new feature launches!

Don't worry, we hate spam too.

Blocto in the Spotlight

Fully ERC-4337 Compatible: Introducing the Groundbreaking Smart Contract Wallet from Blocto

Blocto’s fully ERC 4337-compatible smart contract wallet is now available and poised to be a game-changer for the account abstraction space.

Jul 14, 2023

Demystifying ERC-4337 & Smart Contract Wallets: 3 Common Misconceptions & 3 Key Challenges

The article aims to provide developers with a deeper understanding of the misconceptions, challenges, and opportunities surrounding ERC-4337.

June 30, 2023

Smart contract wallet is the future, and Blocto is the hidden gem

ERC-4337 and account abstraction will unlock the full potential of smart contract wallet, and Blocto has been an account abstraction wallet since 2019.

May 12, 2023

Batch TX

TwitterDiscordGitHubMedium

© 2023 portto. All rights reserved.