Web3 Made Simple: Your Easy-Start Wallet
Intuitive User-Centric Design. Built with You in Mind.
Brand Mission
Blocto builds with users in mind, enabling future-forward thinkers to easily get onboard and interact with what's happening in Web 3.0. Our mission is to empower users with easy-to-use products and services, offering the necessary tools, guidance, and connections to navigate Web3 effortlessly and make waves in the decentralized future.
Company Information
- portto and Blocto founded
- Blocto wallet iOS/Android App launched
- Blocto SDK & WaaS launched
- Largest wallet on Flow
- BloctoSwap (Decentralize Exchange) launched
- $BLT Multi-Chain Ecosystem IDO
- BloctoBay (NFT Marketplace) Launched
- Mark Cuban joined as our Advisor & Strategic investor
- Top3 wallet on Aptos
- Closed Series A funding round at $80M valuation
- IPX (Line Friends) & 500 Global invested
- Entered EVM ecosystem and ERC-4337 compatible
- Received Ethereum foundation AA grant
- Blocto Japan founded
Integrate with Blocto
Unlock limitless possibilities with Blocto SDK
Be part of the ecosystem
Let’s BUIDL together
