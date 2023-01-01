Web3 Made Simple: Your Easy-Start Wallet

Intuitive User-Centric Design. Built with You in Mind.

Brand Mission

Blocto builds with users in mind, enabling future-forward thinkers to easily get onboard and interact with what's happening in Web 3.0. Our mission is to empower users with easy-to-use products and services, offering the necessary tools, guidance, and connections to navigate Web3 effortlessly and make waves in the decentralized future.

Company Information

2019
Aug
  • portto and Blocto founded
Nov
  • Blocto wallet iOS/Android App launched
2020
Jul
  • Blocto SDK & WaaS launched
Aug
  • Largest wallet on Flow
2021
Mar
  • BloctoSwap (Decentralize Exchange) launched
Sep
  • $BLT Multi-Chain Ecosystem IDO
Oct
  • BloctoBay (NFT Marketplace) Launched
Nov
  • Mark Cuban joined as our Advisor & Strategic investor
2022
Oct
  • Top3 wallet on Aptos
2023
Feb
  • Closed Series A funding round at $80M valuation
  • IPX (Line Friends) & 500 Global invested
Mar
  • Entered EVM ecosystem and ERC-4337 compatible
Sep
  • Received Ethereum foundation AA grant
Nov
  • Blocto Japan founded

Founders

CEO

Edwin Yen

CTO

Hsuan Lee

portto Co. Ltd
12F., No. 35, Sec. 3, Minquan E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

