Chain Agnostic Support and Asset Management:

Compatibility with diverse blockchains and platforms empowers developers to craft engaging dApps, while Blocto SDK simplifies Web3 wallet management and interactions in the Web3 ecosystem.

Mobile Wallet Integration support

Dive into the world of dApps and effortlessly oversee your digital assets on-the-go with the mobile wallet SDK support, putting unparalleled convenience and flexibility right at your fingertips.

Sophisticated Unity Gaming Projects

Elevate your Unity game development environment and craft to the next level with immersive Web3 experiences that innovates in-game asset ownership, user engagement, and monetization.

Convenient Wallet Aggregator integration

Connect once and have it all! Seamlessly integrate Blocto Wallet through wallet aggregators like RainbowKit and WalletConnect for an all-encompassing experience. Explore our sample codes demo to get a clear insight into the wallet integration process and get hands-on experience.

Javascript SDK

Supported chains

EthereumPolygonFlowAptosBNB ChainAvalancheOptimismArbitrum
iOS SDK

Supported chains

EthereumPolygonFlowBNB ChainAvalancheOptimismArbitrum
Android SDK

Supported chains

EthereumPolygonFlowBNB ChainAvalancheOptimismArbitrum
Unity SDK

Supported chains

EthereumPolygonFlowAptosBNB ChainAvalancheOptimismArbitrum
Blocto in the Spotlight

3 Key Benefits of ERC-4337: Why Developers Should Care

Are you tired of sifting through countless Ethereum proposals and standards to find the one that actually makes a difference? Look no further than Ethereum standard ERC-4337.

May 29, 2023

How SDK Can Fast-Track Your Web3 Project

Learn the benefits of integrating with a software development kit (SDK) and get started with Blocto SDK!

Mar 3, 2023

Unlocking Wallet Potential: Exploring EVM Account Abstraction (EIP-4337)

ERC-4337 and account abstraction will unlock the full potential of smart contract wallet, and Blocto has been an account abstraction wallet since 2019.

Feb 24, 2023

Why Blocto’s web team switched our JS SDK to Monorepo

Explores the advantages of a Monorepo architecture, and outlines our journey from Multi-Repo to Monorepo.

May 22, 2023

