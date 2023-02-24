Blocto SDK Build fast, grow faster
A powerful SDK to simplify crypto wallet integration
Crypto wallet integration is as easy as two lines of code
Boost dApp creation, streamline development, and enhance user experiences. Two lines of code turn your web3 project launch-ready.
Built for Developers
Explore the opportunities of seamless Web3 integration for builders and developers
Chain Agnostic Support and Asset Management:
Compatibility with diverse blockchains and platforms empowers developers to craft engaging dApps, while Blocto SDK simplifies Web3 wallet management and interactions in the Web3 ecosystem.
Mobile Wallet Integration support
Dive into the world of dApps and effortlessly oversee your digital assets on-the-go with the mobile wallet SDK support, putting unparalleled convenience and flexibility right at your fingertips.
Sophisticated Unity Gaming Projects
Elevate your Unity game development environment and craft to the next level with immersive Web3 experiences that innovates in-game asset ownership, user engagement, and monetization.
Convenient Wallet Aggregator integration
Connect once and have it all! Seamlessly integrate Blocto Wallet through wallet aggregators like RainbowKit and WalletConnect for an all-encompassing experience. Explore our sample codes demo to get a clear insight into the wallet integration process and get hands-on experience.
Crypto wallet integration available where you need it
Javascript SDK
Supported chains
iOS SDK
Supported chains
Android SDK
Supported chains
Unity SDK
Supported chains
3 Key Benefits of ERC-4337: Why Developers Should Care
Are you tired of sifting through countless Ethereum proposals and standards to find the one that actually makes a difference? Look no further than Ethereum standard ERC-4337.
May 29, 2023
How SDK Can Fast-Track Your Web3 Project
Learn the benefits of integrating with a software development kit (SDK) and get started with Blocto SDK!
Mar 3, 2023
Unlocking Wallet Potential: Exploring EVM Account Abstraction (EIP-4337)
ERC-4337 and account abstraction will unlock the full potential of smart contract wallet, and Blocto has been an account abstraction wallet since 2019.
Feb 24, 2023
