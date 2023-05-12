Your portal to Web3, right in your pocket

An ERC-4337 compatible smart contract wallet with flexible account abstraction

Features

Smooth Onboarding and ERC-4337 Compatible

Intuitive User Experience

Access wallet effortlessly and engage dApps directly within your wallet, immersing yourself in an intuitive adventure of an account abstraction-enabled wallet.

Easy Social Login

Onboard in no time! Simply log in with your social media account and start exploring.

Self-Custody Flexibility

Your keys, your crypto! Explore Web3 with the flexibility of either custodial or non-custodial mode, while enjoying enhanced security.

Hassle-free Paymaster Experience

Eliminate the trouble of gas fees forever, while enhancing your transaction experience to the fullest.

Seamless Bundle Transaction Journey

Spend less time waiting and more time interacting with your favorite dApps! Speed up your transaction process with a seamless transaction experience.

Secure Key Rotation

Safeguard your private key with augmented security and experience worry-free restoration of your crypto wallet.

The Smart Contract Wallet For Everyone

Enabled by Account Abstraction

Enhanced gas management

Get ready to experience a hassle-free paymaster experience! Effortlessly manage gas fees using ERC20 or our versatile gas-fee solution, Blocto Points, with the convenience of a credit card or, even better, without spending a single penny!

Web3 in under 30 seconds

Onboard with just a few taps! Sign up with your email, easily log in with your social account, and say goodbye to complicated processes and the risk of misplacing your private keys.

Take Web3 on the go

With our intuitive mobile app, you can buy, sell, and trade digital assets right from your smartphone—no laptops, tablets, or browser extensions needed.

Trusted by 1.7m users worldwide

We continue to work with other like-minded people to build for the needs of our growing user base.

COMING SOONNew Feature

What if Blocto Module?

Complete multiple batch transactions in one click. Effortlessly mint an airdrop, purchase assets, and stake in no time using the easy-to-use Blocto Module.

Blocto in the Spotlight

Fully ERC-4337 Compatible: Introducing the Groundbreaking Smart Contract Wallet from Blocto

Blocto’s fully ERC 4337-compatible smart contract wallet is now available and poised to be a game-changer for the account abstraction space.

Jul 14, 2023

Demystifying ERC-4337 & Smart Contract Wallets: 3 Common Misconceptions & 3 Key Challenges

The article aims to provide developers with a deeper understanding of the misconceptions, challenges, and opportunities surrounding ERC-4337.

June 30, 2023

Smart contract wallet is the future, and Blocto is the hidden gem

ERC-4337 and account abstraction will unlock the full potential of smart contract wallet, and Blocto has been an account abstraction wallet since 2019.

May 12, 2023

Integrate with Blocto

Unlock limitless possibilities with Blocto SDK

Be part of the ecosystem

Let’s BUIDL together

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join the crew! Get the latest news, features, and more.

TwitterDiscordGitHubMedium

About

CareersCompany

Resources

DeveloperJoin CommunityBrand Kit

Support

Help CenterTerms of UsePrivacy PolicyWhite Paper

© 2023 portto. All rights reserved.