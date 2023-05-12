Your portal to Web3, right in your pocket
An ERC-4337 compatible smart contract wallet with flexible account abstraction
Smooth Onboarding and ERC-4337 Compatible
Intuitive User Experience
Access wallet effortlessly and engage dApps directly within your wallet, immersing yourself in an intuitive adventure of an account abstraction-enabled wallet.
Easy Social Login
Onboard in no time! Simply log in with your social media account and start exploring.
Self-Custody Flexibility
Your keys, your crypto! Explore Web3 with the flexibility of either custodial or non-custodial mode, while enjoying enhanced security.
Hassle-free Paymaster Experience
Eliminate the trouble of gas fees forever, while enhancing your transaction experience to the fullest.
Seamless Bundle Transaction Journey
Spend less time waiting and more time interacting with your favorite dApps! Speed up your transaction process with a seamless transaction experience.
Secure Key Rotation
Safeguard your private key with augmented security and experience worry-free restoration of your crypto wallet.
The Smart Contract Wallet For Everyone
Enabled by Account Abstraction
Enhanced gas management
Get ready to experience a hassle-free paymaster experience! Effortlessly manage gas fees using ERC20 or our versatile gas-fee solution, Blocto Points, with the convenience of a credit card or, even better, without spending a single penny!
Web3 in under 30 seconds
Onboard with just a few taps! Sign up with your email, easily log in with your social account, and say goodbye to complicated processes and the risk of misplacing your private keys.
Take Web3 on the go
With our intuitive mobile app, you can buy, sell, and trade digital assets right from your smartphone—no laptops, tablets, or browser extensions needed.
Trusted by 1.7m users worldwide
We continue to work with other like-minded people to build for the needs of our growing user base.
What if Blocto Module?
Complete multiple batch transactions in one click. Effortlessly mint an airdrop, purchase assets, and stake in no time using the easy-to-use Blocto Module.
Integrate with Blocto
Unlock limitless possibilities with Blocto SDK
Be part of the ecosystem
Let’s BUIDL together
